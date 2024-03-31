Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 25.5%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.
Summit State Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.
