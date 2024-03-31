Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Update

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 29th total of 650,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,959. The stock has a market cap of $545.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

