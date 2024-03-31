Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. 1,718,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,421. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

