Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.