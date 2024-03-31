Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,963 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Boyd Gaming worth $42,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,742. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

