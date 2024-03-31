Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Trading Up 2.1 %

SHYF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,674. The firm has a market cap of $426.13 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.