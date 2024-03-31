Nova R Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VLUE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 268,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.