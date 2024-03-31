Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

