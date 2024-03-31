Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.10 on Friday, hitting 16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 608,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of 16.00 and a 200 day moving average of 14.81. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,075,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately 328,038,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,180,645 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,124 in the last 90 days.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

