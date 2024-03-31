JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Declares Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

