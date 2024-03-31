Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.66. 71,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 722,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 211,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,902 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

