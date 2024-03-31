iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 383,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

