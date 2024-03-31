iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBDT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 195,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,657. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

