American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 21,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

