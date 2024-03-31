FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3101 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 243,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $41.24.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $546,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

