FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3101 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 243,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $41.24.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $546,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.