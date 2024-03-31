ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2961 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $77.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade bonds issued by companies in the S&P 500 Index. SPXB was launched on May 1, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

