IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

MMIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 103,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,853,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

