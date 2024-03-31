JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 5,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,607. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

