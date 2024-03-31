X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2774 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 627.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 104,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

About X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

