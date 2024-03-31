Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD remained flat at $21.97 during trading on Friday. 91,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,394. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.