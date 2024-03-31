Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD remained flat at $21.97 during trading on Friday. 91,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,394. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

