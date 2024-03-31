Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
HYUP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.
About Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF
