Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD remained flat at $21.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,394. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

