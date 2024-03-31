PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Plans $0.16 Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MFUS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 7,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.