PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MFDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 16,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,382. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

