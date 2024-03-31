Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF remained flat at $18.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.