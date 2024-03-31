iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 284,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,647. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.