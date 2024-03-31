Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 559,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,953. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 249,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

