Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VNLA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,953. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.