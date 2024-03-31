JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Plans Dividend of $0.22

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

