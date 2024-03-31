Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

