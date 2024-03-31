Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 226.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

