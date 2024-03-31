BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.17 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.17 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007354 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.16 or 0.99983515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00140509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000646 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.