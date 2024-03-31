Gala Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Gala has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $2.54 billion and $208.89 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 32,369,644,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,308,006,028 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

