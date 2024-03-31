HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $106.88 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $106.88 million and $7.07 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.
HUNT Profile
HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
