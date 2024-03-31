Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 907,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,206. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

