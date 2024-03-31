The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 349,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

SO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

