Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

