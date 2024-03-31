Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 10,081 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 1,377,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,413. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.