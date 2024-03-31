Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 810,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

