Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

