Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 2.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $7,007,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $40,738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.32. 49,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $181.34 and a one year high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

