JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Holdings Boosted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned 2.02% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 122,059 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of JMOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. 99,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,466. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

