Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.17 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $78.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

