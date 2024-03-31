Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $254.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

