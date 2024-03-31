Tevis Investment Management Sells 267 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $340,500,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.15.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.