Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cartier Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 38,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158. Cartier Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Cartier Silver alerts:

Cartier Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.