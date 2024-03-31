Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 38,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158. Cartier Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
