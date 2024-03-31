Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 36.6%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,668. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

