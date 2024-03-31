Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Increases By 34.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Capita Price Performance
Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Capita
