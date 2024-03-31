Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Increases By 34.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.