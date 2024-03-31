Cardano Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.05 billion and $338.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.13 or 0.05129314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00018413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,587,932,906 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.