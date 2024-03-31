Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $89.37 million and $2.73 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.14956328 USD and is up 20.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,112,881.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”



